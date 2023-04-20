Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 285,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235,373 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSK opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. FS KKR Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

