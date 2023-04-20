Summit Global Investments Has $6.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

