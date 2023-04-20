Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SGC stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -27.45%.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

