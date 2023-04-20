Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 706,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 200,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,114,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

