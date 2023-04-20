TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

