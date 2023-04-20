TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is Monaco Asset Management SAM’s Largest Position

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 8.7% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $30,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after buying an additional 2,600,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $29,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,301,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 2,142,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

