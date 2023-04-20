Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) Insider Buys £218,484 in Stock

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP – Get Rating) insider Alasdair MacDonald bought 2,427,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £218,484 ($270,367.53).

LON:TGP opened at GBX 9.94 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.77. Tekmar Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.49).

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

