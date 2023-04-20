Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) Insider Buys £218,484 in Stock

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP – Get Rating) insider Alasdair MacDonald bought 2,427,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £218,484 ($270,367.53).
Tekmar Group Stock Performance
LON:TGP opened at GBX 9.94 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.77. Tekmar Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.49).
Tekmar Group Company Profile
