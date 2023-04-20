Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERIC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

