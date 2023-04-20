Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.52. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 514 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

