Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.52. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 514 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.