Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on THC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.63.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:THC opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.