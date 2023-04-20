The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,917,089.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

