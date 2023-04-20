The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.3 %
CG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.
The Carlyle Group Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.