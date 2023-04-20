The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $19,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $152.17 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.