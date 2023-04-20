The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $89,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,291,000 after purchasing an additional 344,629 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.96%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

