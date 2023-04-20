Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 706,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 200,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,114,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

