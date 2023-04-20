Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.61 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.12 billion $2.21 billion -3.53

Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 915 2146 2758 94 2.34

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.45% -2.66% -3.25%

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold competitors beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

