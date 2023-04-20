Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Position Boosted by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for approximately 4.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter worth $109,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDW opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

