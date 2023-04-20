Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

