Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Titan International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 437,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Titan International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 67,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.20. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

