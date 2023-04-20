Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

