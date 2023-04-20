Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.93.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

