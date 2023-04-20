Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Featured Articles
