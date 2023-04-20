Truist Financial Cuts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Price Target to $45.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CENT stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

