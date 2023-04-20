TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 301.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

TTM Technologies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.