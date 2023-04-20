Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $861.98 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.