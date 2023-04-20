UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.27.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.