UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

