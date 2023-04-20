United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Insurance by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

