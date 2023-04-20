Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.40.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

