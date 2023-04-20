Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.40.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,732,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
