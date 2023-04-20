UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

UPMMY stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

