VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBH opened at $164.52 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

