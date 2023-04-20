VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

