Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 49,002 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 63,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,903,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,128,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

