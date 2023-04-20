Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $144.91 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,032 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.