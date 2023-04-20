Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $493.26

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.26 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 452.50 ($5.60). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 472 ($5.84), with a volume of 34,054 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.89) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a market cap of £572.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 493.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

