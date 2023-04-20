VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

VCVOF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.65.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve medium to long-term returns through investment. The company was incorporated on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

