VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
VCVOF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.65.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VCVOF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.