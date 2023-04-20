VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
VIZIO Stock Performance
VZIO opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.