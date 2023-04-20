VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.