Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE:WNC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

