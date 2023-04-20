Wafra Inc. Purchases 70,473 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wafra Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

