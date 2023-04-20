Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

