Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,213 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 83,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

