Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

