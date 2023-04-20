Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 20.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -31.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

