Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,224 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

