Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

