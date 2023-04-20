Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LEO opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

