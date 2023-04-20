Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.