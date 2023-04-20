Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 11,384 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ecovyst by 21.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

ECVT stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. CL King lifted their target price on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

