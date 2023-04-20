Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock worth $27,070,786. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
