Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1,934.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 33.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

