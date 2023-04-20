Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,022,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after buying an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

IWB opened at $227.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $248.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.80.

Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

